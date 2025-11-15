 
Geo News

Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival

Duffer Brothers addressed Kate Bush's unusual gift after 'Running Up That Hill' went No. 1

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

Photo: Duffer Brothers share how Kate Bush reacted to song revival following Stranger Things S4
Photo: Duffer Brothers share how Kate Bush reacted to song revival following 'Stranger Things' S4

Kate Bush sent a truly unique gift to the Duffer Brothers after Stranger Things catapulted her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill back to the top of the charts.

As fans will be aware, the 67-year-old singer's iconic track entered a new cultural moment when it played during a pivotal scene in the fourth season of the Netflix series in 2022. 

Advertisement

Now, in a new confessional with The Guardian, Ross Duffer revealed that Bush made sure the showrunners knew she was grateful when they pushed her track more than four decades later.

“We did get a gift from Kate Bush, but it was way cooler than flowers," Ross Duffer told the outlet. 

"It was this gilded bird cage with animatronic birds inside it, and you wind it up, and the birds chirp a little song. It’s very cool, very unique and very Kate Bush. Only Kate Bush would give this present.”

Despite the song's unexpected success with younger viewers, neither Bush nor the creative team saw it coming.

“We had no idea it would go viral in the way that it did," Duffer admitted.

"We were surprised, and Kate was surprised, by how much it connected with younger people. Kate thought that was really cool."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter
Pope Leo surprises fans with Vatican meeting with Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine & more
Pope Leo surprises fans with Vatican meeting with Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine & more
Sony Pictures to take Labubu to big screen
Sony Pictures to take Labubu to big screen
Kourtney Kardashian expecting second child with Travis Barker?
Kourtney Kardashian expecting second child with Travis Barker?
Madison Beer gets ‘bored' of performing old songs get her ‘bored'
Madison Beer gets ‘bored' of performing old songs get her ‘bored'
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about her worst fear
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about her worst fear