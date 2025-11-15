Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival

Photo: Duffer Brothers share how Kate Bush reacted to song revival following 'Stranger Things' S4

Kate Bush sent a truly unique gift to the Duffer Brothers after Stranger Things catapulted her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill back to the top of the charts.

As fans will be aware, the 67-year-old singer's iconic track entered a new cultural moment when it played during a pivotal scene in the fourth season of the Netflix series in 2022.

Advertisement

Now, in a new confessional with The Guardian, Ross Duffer revealed that Bush made sure the showrunners knew she was grateful when they pushed her track more than four decades later.

“We did get a gift from Kate Bush, but it was way cooler than flowers," Ross Duffer told the outlet.

"It was this gilded bird cage with animatronic birds inside it, and you wind it up, and the birds chirp a little song. It’s very cool, very unique and very Kate Bush. Only Kate Bush would give this present.”

Despite the song's unexpected success with younger viewers, neither Bush nor the creative team saw it coming.

“We had no idea it would go viral in the way that it did," Duffer admitted.

"We were surprised, and Kate was surprised, by how much it connected with younger people. Kate thought that was really cool."