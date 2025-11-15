Marvel star admits to one major criticism of superhero movies

Simu Liu on the superhero genre: 'There are valid critiques'

For some time, superhero movies have been under fire for a variety of reasons. Now, Simu Liu, who himself appeared in one, acknowledges some of them.



In an interview with Variety, the actor, who plays Shang-Chi, says, "It's kind of fashionable now to hate on it. I think there are valid critiques of the way that movies are made, the way that production budgets are handled. I think that there are a lot of valid things to say."

However, where he differs is in what he says about the trend in the complete writing of the genre. "This idea of s***** on superhero movies as a genre? I don't know. I don't know, because I am speaking as somebody who just absolutely loved watching them as a kid."

Elsewhere in the interview, the star who first appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shares his excitement about starring alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Letitia Wright's Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday.

"It was really awesome, exciting," he says, referring to the filming experience. "So many actors that I grew up watching, and to get to kind of play in that sandbox with them… it's a dream come true."

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.