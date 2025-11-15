 
Geo News

Marvel star admits to one major criticism of superhero movies

Superhero movies, for some time, have been facing backlashes for several reasons

By
Hassan Sohail
|

November 15, 2025

Simu Liu on the superhero genre: There are valid critiques
Simu Liu on the superhero genre: 'There are valid critiques'

For some time, superhero movies have been under fire for a variety of reasons. Now, Simu Liu, who himself appeared in one, acknowledges some of them.

In an interview with Variety, the actor, who plays Shang-Chi, says, "It's kind of fashionable now to hate on it. I think there are valid critiques of the way that movies are made, the way that production budgets are handled. I think that there are a lot of valid things to say."

Advertisement

However, where he differs is in what he says about the trend in the complete writing of the genre. "This idea of s***** on superhero movies as a genre? I don't know. I don't know, because I am speaking as somebody who just absolutely loved watching them as a kid."

Elsewhere in the interview, the star who first appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shares his excitement about starring alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Letitia Wright's Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday.

"It was really awesome, exciting," he says, referring to the filming experience. "So many actors that I grew up watching, and to get to kind of play in that sandbox with them… it's a dream come true."

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

George Clooney leaves wife Amal 'furious' after shocking confession
George Clooney leaves wife Amal 'furious' after shocking confession
Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival
Duffer Brothers reveals rare gift Kate Bush sent them post song revival
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for date amid rain
Chris Perez breaks down 30 years after Selena Quintanilla's death
Chris Perez breaks down 30 years after Selena Quintanilla's death
Jennifer Aniston 'very excited' about Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston 'very excited' about Jim Curtis
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Johnny Depp gets emotional discussing Tim Burton
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter
Akon takes hard stance on key divorce matter