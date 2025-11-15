Chris Perez breaks down 30 years after Selena Quintanilla's death

Selena Quintanilla's husband Chris Perez gets candid about the pain he still carries

Chris Perez honours his late wife Selena Quintanilla after three decades of her tragic death.

Speaking with People Magazine, Chris talked about the lasting impact Selena has had on his life.

Ahead of Netflix’s upcoming documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy, Chris told the outlet, "We were friends first, so I got to know her on that level."

Adding, "I worried her dad would kill us, but when she wanted something, she was determined."

Despite their family's concerns, Selena and Chris tied the knot in 1992. However, the Queen of Tejano Music was killed just three years later at 23.

Chris said, "I think about Selena every day."

"When I’m making a decision, I can hear her in my head, like, ‘I don’t know — are you sure you wanna do that?’" he added.

Speaking about Selena, Chris said, "There are a lot of talented people out there, but she just had something special. It’s not just the voice, but the way she did it. She’s such a beloved figure and an icon that her fans, especially, want to know more about her."

Reflecting on her death, Chris said, "I’m Chris before all of that happened, and Chris after."

"She’s a part of both sides. I’ve lived with her presence in thoughts and feelings and music. That’s become my new normal. But I can’t watch the end of the documentary about her death. It’s just difficult," he added.

As per Chris Perez this time has deepened the meaning of their love story. He said, "The love story is a big part of her legacy. My most prized possessions are her love letters. I hope that her fans, or the people who watch the documentary, understand how lucky I feel to even have that."

Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed on March 31, 1995.