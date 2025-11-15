'The Penguin' star gets honest about season two

Cristin Milioti on 'The Penguin' season two: 'Sign me up'

Since its debut, The Penguin has made quite a mark, so much so that there have been calls to renew the show despite it being a miniseries.



Cristin Milioti, who stars as Sofia Falcone, is similarly keen to reprise her character if she gets the call.

“I feel like I have zero chill about it because every time I’m asked [about a Season 2], I’m like, ‘Sign me up!’” she tells Variety. “I love [series creator] Lauren [LeFranc] so much. I love our whole cast. It’s such an incredible group.”

Similarly, her co-star Colin Farrell, who portrays The Penguin, previously told the outlet that he is in “no rush" for a season two either. “I don’t want it. I don’t not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. … So I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it.”

In the wake of eager demand, Casey Bloys, head of HBO and Max, shared that there had been discussions for season two.“

The Penguin is streaming on HBO Max.