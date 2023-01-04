Anchor Mishal Bukhari passes away at 38

Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Mishal Bukhari. — Twitter/@Malikum79463027

Mishal Bukhari, a renowned journalist and anchorperson, has passed away at the age of 38 after battling cancer for two years, Daily Jang reported.

The news of Mishal's demise was announced by her husband, Ameer Abbas, who is also a renowned anchorperson, on Twitter.

"My wife, journalist Mishal Bukhari, a beautiful heart, an incomparable personality, an incredibly patient, unbelievably brave woman, left an unbearable shock after fighting cancer for two years,” Abbas wrote.



The funeral prayers of the journalist will be held at 1pm in Jamia Masjid-al-Muntazir in Lahore today.

Mishal, who was an award-winning broadcast journalist, was born on July 8, 1984, in Karachi. She started her career as a news anchor on a private TV channel. She also worked for Pakistan Television.

The news of her sad demise triggered an outpour of reactions from fellow journalists and politicians, who offered their condolences.

"Remembering #mishalbukhari our host #AppTV who lost battle against cancer in Lahore on Tuesday evening. Thoughts of our team members with whom she worked are with her parents, family," wrote Rauf Klasra.



Former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri offered condolences and prayed for the departed soul and her family members.

Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari prayed for the family members and the deceased journalist.

Columnist Dr Shahid Masood also offered his condolences and prayers.



Pakistan lost another journalist at the very outset of 2023 after 2022, a year riddled with several tragic deaths including senior Pakistani journalists. The last year saw the shocking deaths of famous televengalist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, anchorperson Arshad Sharif and Jang Press president Imran Aslam.



In July 2022, the news of sudden death of Hussain sent shock waves across the country. This was followed by the tragic death of Sharif, who was shot dead in a case of "mistaken identity" by Kenyan police in Nairobi in October.

Later in December, Aslam, a giant of journalism, passed away during the course of treatment at a local hospital.