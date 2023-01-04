Adnan Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and others stand firmly with fellow actresses amid controversy

Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan and Muneeb Butt also stand firmly with their fellow actresses

Amidst the ongoing controversial claims circulating on social media regarding Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat, numerous Lollywood celebrities came forward to support their fraternity colleagues.

Celebrities who lent support over these baseless allegations include: Adnan Siddiqui, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Asad Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

Taking it to his Instagram, Adnan Siddiqui wrote: “Vilifying a woman’s character is an age-old trope used by paltry, depthless men and comes from deep-seated misogyny. It’s on us that we don’t allow such loose cannons to get away with it. As conscientious industry, we need to rally behind our colleagues and raise voice against such perilous constant attacks. I unflinching support them.”

On the other hand actress/writer Mira Sethi also raised her voice against these allegations, wrote: “Proud of Pakistani actresses for pushing back against this filth and propaganda.”

Gohar Rasheed also spoke up regrading the matter.

Meanwhile, Asad Siddiqui said that everyone understands an attack to the entertainment industry, no one is a kid.

