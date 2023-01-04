Kanye West is not dead, as rumours floods internet amid missing

Kanye West death rumours flooded internet after the reports of is in the the rapper went missing.



According to HITC, the rumour spread simultaneously with the reports that the Donda rapper went missing.

The Grammy winner's missing rumour sparked after a Twitter account focused on hip-hop news called Daily Loud claimed.

"Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks, according to his ex-business manager," the publication posted.

The tweet went viral shortly. However, the outlet does not reveal any details on the source of information.

The report adds several people jumped on the rumours wagon spreading that Ye is no more.

On the contrary, the 45-year-old is well-alive and seemed to take a sabbatical from social interaction with the media after an avalanche of criticism of the rapper on his problematic views.