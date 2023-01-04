 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK and moved to America after the late Queen informed them they could not work for the Royal Family on a part-time schedule.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the Royal Family "in a huff" despite there being several precedents they could have followed to become non-working members of the institution.

While announcing their departure from the Royal Family, the Sussexes said they would continue to be available to serve part-time but were later rebuked by the late Queen.

Ms Kelly told The Megyn Kelly Show: "There was obviously a way for them to leave their royal roles and stay in England and continue serving the people of England."

"There are plenty of royals who are not working royals. They chose to leave in a huff because they wanted the attention because they are brats because they wanted $100 million from Netflix and telling their story.

"That's actually what happened here. It's not about, 'oh, we tried to resolve it privately but we couldn't so we had no choice but to bring these matters out."

"They wanted the money. They were filming that Netflix thing for months, well before Megxit, so the whole thing is based on a lie. And now we all just help him continue with his whine-a-ton."

Prince Harry has been warned there is no way back into the royal fold after “monetising” private conversations with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Loose Women host Jane Moore poured scorn on the Duke of Sussex’s attempt to blame both for their current estrangement, accusing him of “kicking them over the fence”.

