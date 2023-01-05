 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a Legend in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff wished Florence Pugh on her 27th birthday by taking to his Instagram story.

On Wednesday, January 4, Florence Pugh celebrated her 27th birthday and received immense wishes from her celebrity friends, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown who posted "Happy Birthday to this Queenie. Love u w my whole heart!"

As per People, the Scrubs actor shared a picture of his ex Florence Pugh to his Instagram story, siting above the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Braff included in a caption over the image, "Happy Birthday, Legend." In response, the Don't Worry Darling actress reposted the story, adding a huge red heart emoji.

Braff's birthday wish comes after Pugh revealed in the 2022 cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September issue, that they quietly broke up.

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a Legend in a sweet birthday wish


More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie
Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'
Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'
Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material

Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material
Frank Galati passes away at 79

Frank Galati passes away at 79
Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy

Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy
T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'
Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear