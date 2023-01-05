Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff wished Florence Pugh on her 27th birthday by taking to his Instagram story.

On Wednesday, January 4, Florence Pugh celebrated her 27th birthday and received immense wishes from her celebrity friends, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown who posted "Happy Birthday to this Queenie. Love u w my whole heart!"

As per People, the Scrubs actor shared a picture of his ex Florence Pugh to his Instagram story, siting above the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Braff included in a caption over the image, "Happy Birthday, Legend." In response, the Don't Worry Darling actress reposted the story, adding a huge red heart emoji.

Braff's birthday wish comes after Pugh revealed in the 2022 cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September issue, that they quietly broke up.



