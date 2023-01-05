King Charles III 'adultery' with Camilla could hinder upcoming coronation: Expert

 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
King Charles III coronation could start a constitutional crisis in the UK, says expert.

Biographer Anthony Holden tells Guardian that the church is conflicted as the King’s coronation is near.

“The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery – with the relevant woman expecting to be crowned Queen Consort,” he writes in a letter.

“The late Robert Runcie [the former Archbishop of Canterbury] told me this would require a revision of the coronation oath, which would require a new statute of Parliament.

“Given the convention that Parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch’s consent, this would require the Prime Minister to seek King Charles’s permission. This, Runcie told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis,” he concludes.

This comes as the Firm prepares for His Majesty’s coronation in the coming months.

