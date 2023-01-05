'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

Actor Matt LeBlanc was among thousands of people who paid tribute to driver and YouTube star Ken Bloc who died in a snowmobile accident.

Taking to Instagram, Matt, who played Joey in hit sitcom "Friends",shared a throwback picture Ken and wrote, "So saddened by the loss of Ken Bloc. A true talent and friend taken far too soon. You will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting you my friend. My condolences to your family."





The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident.

Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

The accident occurred in Utah's Wasatch County and the Sheriff's Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.









































