 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry has launched a scathing new claim against brother Prince William.

As per the Guardian, the Duke of Sussex has detailed a physical fight between the brother right before he left for America.

Memoir, "Spare," reveals how the future King grabbed Harry by the collar, and knocked him to the ground. Harry also ripped his necklace in the process. 

The Duke claims the altercation took place when William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive" during his visit to Nottingham Cottage.

Prince Harry admits that he blamed William for behaving like an 'heir' and being inconsiderate to his situation.

The fight then took place in the kitchen and Harry claims to suffer from visible injuries.

The Duke's book is officially releasing this month.

More From Entertainment:

Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'

Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'
Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

As Harry prepares to publish 'Spare', Kate and William fans pin their hopes on 'Revenge II'

As Harry prepares to publish 'Spare', Kate and William fans pin their hopes on 'Revenge II'

King Charles ‘disloyalty’ towards Camilla laid bare with ‘bad temper’

King Charles ‘disloyalty’ towards Camilla laid bare with ‘bad temper’
Kate Middleton could end up paying price for Prince Harry's honesty says expert

Kate Middleton could end up paying price for Prince Harry's honesty says expert

Camilla holds pen ‘more elegantly’ than her husband King Charles: Expert

Camilla holds pen ‘more elegantly’ than her husband King Charles: Expert
King Charles III 'adultery' with Camilla could hinder upcoming coronation: Expert

King Charles III 'adultery' with Camilla could hinder upcoming coronation: Expert
Prince Philip told Kate Middleton ‘you are not celebrity’ as she married Prince William

Prince Philip told Kate Middleton ‘you are not celebrity’ as she married Prince William
Queen Elizabeth had ‘sparkle in her eyes’ after pantomime with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth had ‘sparkle in her eyes’ after pantomime with Prince Philip
'Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family'

'Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family'

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail