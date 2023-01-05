Kanye West alleged 'missing' sparks wild conspiracy theory

Kanye West's alleged missing story has a new twist, as fans wonder whether Illuminati is behind the act.

According to Newsweek, the conspiracy theory is gaining traction on social media, where fans link supposed missing to the Illuminati, given the rapper's previous comments against the secret society.

In 2010, in a now-deleted tweet, the Donda rapper hit out the secret group, which conspiracy theorists believe in controlling every major organization to usher in 'new world order.

"I've got question about 'the illuminati' … what is it exactly ??? … and why do people think pop stars have a membership???!!! LOL," West tweeted, per a 2010 report from MTV.

"Is illuminati and devil worshipping like the same thing … do they have a social network that celebs can sign up for?"

The musician, who shares four children with former spouse Kardashian then reportedly added in jest: "Question… can you devil worship on the new iphone??? LOL!!!

"What's better for devil worshipping Iphone or the Droid… Does lucifer return text… is he or she on Skype? Don't wanna be sexist."

In another instance, Ye joked in his cover story of Paper magazine on 2015's Tidal launch event, calling it looked like an "Illuminati moment."

Jay-Z's subscription-based streaming service launch was attended by West, Usher, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Madonna and Calvin Harris.

West wrote, "I heard a comment—a joke—about the Tidal press conference being an Illuminati moment. If there was actually an Illuminati, it would be more like the energy companies. Not celebrities that gave their life to music and who are pinpointed as decoys for people who really run the world."

"I'm tired of people pinpointing musicians as the Illuminati. That's ridiculous. We don't run anything; we're celebrities. We're the face of brands. We have to compromise what we say in lyrics so we don't lose money on a contract."