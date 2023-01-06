 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says he took 'cocaine' to 'feel happy' after Princess Diana death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry has opened up about his addiction to drugs during his teenage.

In the leaked version of his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex reveals that he took cocaine to 'feel good' about his situation after the death of Princess Diana.

Harry writes, as per Sky News: "I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order. At least that was what I was trying to convince myself of."

The Duke admits that he had "taken cocaine" on various occasions. Harry says it was "fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others" but noted, "it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different".

This comes after the Duke in 2021 told Oprah Winfrey: "I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

