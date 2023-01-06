Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’

File Footage

Prince Harry has finally shed some light into his personal thoughts about accusations surrounding the legitimacy of his father.



This accusation has been issued by the Prince himself, all in an effort to clear the air over ‘shocking’ accusations that James Hewitt is his father.

His admissions have been made in the memoir Spare, after parts of it were leaked to the The Guardian.

In one of the paragraphs, the Duke of Sussex can be seen referencing the tabloid frenzy over the identity of his 'real father' and was quoted saying, “The joke was damn funny in light of the rumor going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother's ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt.”

He even went on to note the attraction of such a scandal to the wider press and added, “Tabloid readers loved the idea that Prince Charles's youngest son was not Prince Charles's son. They never got tired of that 'joke', for some reason.”