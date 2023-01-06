Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke revealed she was “terrified” of filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa on sets of Game of Thrones and used to cry before shooting such scenes.

The Me Before You actor said she did not know about the nudity in the blockbuster fantasy drama before accepting the role as she got the opportunity right after finishing drama school.

In an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast back in 2019, Clarke said, “I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there's the catch!’”

“But I'd come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job: if it's in the script then it's clearly needed,” she added.

“I've never been on a film set like this before and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want.

“Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything. I'm not worthy of needing anything at all.

She went on to credit Momoa for making her feel at ease while shooting the steamy scenes in the show while Clarke felt “imposter syndrome.”

“He was crying more than I was. It's only now that I realise how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways,” the actor said of Momoa.

She added, “He was always like, "Can we get her a (expletive) robe? She's shivering!" He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”