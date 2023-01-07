 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat': 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in Call Me Kat: Were Happy That Youre at Peace

Dolly Parton made a surprise entry in the Thursday, January 5 episode of Call Me Kat in order to pay tribute to dear friend Leslie Jordon.

According to People, Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance at the show in which Leslie Jordan, who died in October 2022 in a car crash, was the main lead.

Dolly sang a verse from the song, Where the Soul Never Dies, part of Jordan's 2021 album Company's Comin.

"I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you," Dolly said.

"Because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories," she continued.

"Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did," the I Will Always Love You singer shared.

Dolly also shared how Leslie wouldn't have wanted his loved ones getting sad. "I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you're having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be. "

"You made us happy while you were here, and we're happy that you're at peace. I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie," she added.

