Louis Tomlinson splits from girlfriend Eleanor Calder after 5 years

One Direction alum, Louis Tomlinson and his longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, 30, have reportedly gone their separate ways after five years, a source told The Sun on January 6th, 2023.

The cause for split between the pair has been cited as the singer’s tour. “It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long,” the outlet’s insider claimed. “Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.”

According to Daily Mail, the singer 31, has been busy travelling the world and shows no signs of slowing down with his Faith In The Future world tour coming up later this year, which will see him travel across Europe and North America.

The source also added that since the pair has plenty of mutual friends, they may be spotted hanging out in the same group but they are not actually together.

“They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards,” they shared. “But now they are not together.”

The celeb couple began dating in 2011 until they went their separate ways in 2015. The singer welcomed his son Freddie Reign with stylist Briana Jungwirth in 2016. He later dated Danielle Campbell from 2015 to 2016. Calder and Tomlinson reconciled in 2017, after the singer’s mom — who was very close with Eleanor — passed away, via Us Magazine.