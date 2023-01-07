Dwayne Johnson breaks down ‘the power of our Mana’

Dwayne Johnson has just taken to social media to show off his personal definition of Mana.



The Back Adam shared this to Instagram and also included a video of New Zealand’s to @tame_iti who has his own ‘beautiful perspective on what mana is.”

He also added a caption that read, “Mana. You often hear me speak of mana and the power of our mana.”

“Mana grounds us. Mana makes us solid. Mana can be tested. But with respect and understanding. In mana we are all equal. Eye to eye.”



“Kanohi ki te kanohi Tangata ki te tangata (Face to face Person to person) Mana is humility and knowing that in life we are always learning every day”.