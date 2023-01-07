 
Netflix confirms renewal of 'Wednesday' for season 2

Netflix's massive hit Wednesday is confirmed to get renewed for a season 2, the streaming giant has shared the news on Saturday.

The official Twitter account for the platform has announced on January 7 that Wednesday will officially be renewed for a season 2.

Previously, it was reported that Wednesday season 2 renewal is expected in early 2023, and it is confirmed finally.

Wednesday is a comedy horror series and it was able to garner praises from both fans and the critics soon after it was debuted on the streaming platform.

The series is a reboot to The Addams family and it came out on Netflix in 2022 with Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Wednesday season 1 mainly focused on Ortega who is playing Wednesday Addams in the series.

Wednesday Addams solves a murder mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy, which is a school for the outcasts.

After debuting on the giant in November 2022, it didn't take too long for the latest Addams family adaptation to become a massive hit.

Per the reports, Wednesday has remained on Netflix's most-viewed-shows list for some time, which naturally made many wonder if there would be a season 2.

