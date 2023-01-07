 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage

Ben Affleck has started worrying about his appearance ever since he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez.

The Argo star wants to remove the "unsightly wrinkle between his eyebrows" as he is “convinced” it makes him look much older than he is.

An insider told Radar Online that the Hollywood hunk wants to get rid of the brow crease with surgery as it has been “bothering him for a long time."

"It's the most bizarre thing, not even Botox has been able to erase it,” the source added. "Makeup can only do so much, and he's self-conscious as hell.”

“It's getting worse too, in his estimation, so he's booked an appointment with a surgeon to fix it,” the insider noted.

"Ben will be glad when it's gone because he thinks it makes him look like Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter movies," the insider jokingly revealed.

The source said it was Ben Affleck’s own idea to erase the crease but it comes after another source revealed that J.Lo is urging him to get face fillers.

The Marry Me star wants them to "come across as the power couple of Hollywood” for which she thinks Affleck needs to maintain the standard.

