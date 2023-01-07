 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Shania Twain talked about her platonic friendship with singer Harry Styles and recalled performing with him at Coachella and called it 'a full-circle moment,' as reported by Fox News.

Shania shared that she had known Harry for a long time as they interacted backstage at one of the Styles' solo concerts which led to their friendship and then performing with him was like 'a full-circle moment.'

Shania said, "He was just really on his way up when I first met him. We stayed in touch ever since, and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

She further added, "He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience. Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves, and they can come and see me without the parents."

Shania and Harry wore matching sparkling outfits at the Coachella and sang two of her songs.

