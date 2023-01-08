 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate’s mom is reportedly ‘not happy’ with son’s actions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Andrew Tate’s mother does not like the kind of things he says.

According to The Sun, Eileen Tate, who is still believed to live in the notorious Luton council estate where she raised her children, has spoken out about her Tate’s actions.

A family friend told MailOnline that she “doesn't like what's going on.” The friend added, “I don’t think she is happy with what Andrew says, the misogyny. She says he says these things for the response he gets – for the number of hits on the internet.”

They continued, “He’s always going on about fast cars and what a man should be, but Eileen didn’t raise him like that.”

Moreover, a relative of Tate’s late father claimed that ‘he would be ashamed of his sons’ actions,’ via The Sun.

Andrew, 36, and his younger brother Tristan, 34, are suspected of having recruited victims for a criminal online porn scam.

He arrested with his brother, and their assistants Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu in Bucharest on December 29, 2022, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. Officers from the city's anti-organised crime unit searched the property and took the quartet into custody, per Daily Mail.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bitterly jealous’ of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK
Don Cheadle reveals SHOCKING offer by Marvel for MCU role

Don Cheadle reveals SHOCKING offer by Marvel for MCU role
Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house

Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post

BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post
Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation
Kim Kardashian compared to ‘an egg’ over her use of botox to stay young

Kim Kardashian compared to ‘an egg’ over her use of botox to stay young
Keke Palmer discovers acne solution: 'I found the secret'

Keke Palmer discovers acne solution: 'I found the secret'
BTS wins big with three awards at Golden Disc Awards 2023

BTS wins big with three awards at Golden Disc Awards 2023
Trevor Noah steps out in city with new girl after Dua Lipa dating rumours

Trevor Noah steps out in city with new girl after Dua Lipa dating rumours