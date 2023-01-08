 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Web Desk

Vikrant Massey, Tapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dilruba' to get a sequel

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Haseen Dilruba became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021
'Haseen Dilruba' became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021

Earlier in 2021, Vikrant Massey and Tapsee Pannu collaborated for a romantic-crime-thriller film Haseen Dilruba which was loved by and praised by fans and critics; the film is getting another sequel soon.

After the success of the original film, fans were speculating another installment as Tapsee dropped a few hints. But now Vikrant has put an end to the speculations by confirming Haseen Dilruba 2.

While he was at an event, the Mirzapur actor confirmed the news by revealing that the film is in the making. “I am confirming that it’s coming. A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee, there are so many new things. It’s another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story. The amount of love we got for the film we thought, he stated.”

He further added: “We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film.”

The romantic-thriller film became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021. It also featured: Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava, Dayashankar Panday, Shivaji Satam and Alka Kaushal. Haseen Dilruba released on July 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has just wrapped up the shoot for film 12th Fail. He will be seen in film Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Sector 36 along with Deepak Dobriyal, reports News18.

