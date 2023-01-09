Kaley Cuoco celebrated her lavish baby shower in a pink fashion: Check it out

Kaley Cuoco threw a lavish baby shower party ahead of the birth of her child.

According to Daily Mail, on Monday, January 9, Kaley Cuoco spent a tropical getaway with her partner Tom Pelphrey as her younger sister Briana Cuoco threw an extravagant baby shower.

The outlet further revealed that Cuoco hosted family and friends, including renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, at a horse ranch in California.

The Big Bang Theory star was dressed in a short-sleeve pink floral mini dress, which she coupled up with white and red Valentino sneakers.

The event featured a striking a light show with 400 drones that spelled out 'Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023,' including multi-color light figures of a mom and dad with a little girl in between them.

Apart from Brad Pitt, who cut a handsome figure in a blue jumpsuit, other guests included tennis player Prakash Amritraj, The Bachelor star Ali Fedotowsky, The Flight Attendant producer Suzanne McCormack, and singers Jonathan Bluth and Willa Ford, among many others.

