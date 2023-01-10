 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Prince Harry says Camilla ‘left bodies on street’ to ‘rehabilitate’ home-wrecker image

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry has gone all out with his opinions on step-mother Camilla Parker.

In his memoir titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex revealed how the Queen Consort was eager to correct her image after being branded the ‘third’ person in Princess Diana and King Charles’ marriage.

He writes that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar".

He later told Anderson Cooper: "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image."

The Duke added: "The need for her to rehabilitate her image...that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that,” Harry noted.

