Sarah Paulson shares Diane Keaton’s funniest texts in emotional tribute

Sarah Paulson offered a heartfelt and often funny glimpse into her friendship with the late Diane Keaton.

Paulson, 50, took the stage during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles with Goldie Hawn to honour the Oscar winner, who died on October 11 at 79 following a bacterial pneumonia infection.

Speaking directly to her late friend, Paulson shared an email she wishes she could send now. “I want to tell you how much crummier the world is without you in it,” she said.

“I want to tell you how the world lost its mind with grief the day you died.”

Paulson also read several of Keaton’s famously blunt texts — messages that captured both the actress’s humor and her affection. One read, “Moron, what is your address?”

Another said, “We are so fortunate. Do you love being an actress? I don’t.”

Keaton frequently teased Paulson about her perpetually full voicemail. “As usual, your voicemail is full. What makes you so f------ popular?” she wrote in one message.

She also took playful aim at Paulson’s partner, Holland Taylor, whom Paulson has been with since 2015. “You are impossible to contact. I’m going to talk to Holland about you. First of all, you remain unreachable by phone. What the f--- are you doing? One of your very few old friends,” Keaton texted.

In another message, she praised Taylor as “full of energy,” adding, “She’s a force… You, on the other hand, you are a numbskull. It’s sad, you had so much potential.”

Hawn, who appeared with Keaton in First Wives Club, spoke through tears. “She just cannot be gone. No one like that should ever die… She was like lightning in a bottle.”

Keaton is survived by her children, Dexter and Duke. “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support,” they said in a statement.