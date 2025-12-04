Scarlett Johansson eyeing role in ‘The Batman Part II'

Scarlett Johansson to star in ‘The Batman Part II’

Scarlett Johansson may be gearing up for a major move to Gotham.

After nearly ten years playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Oscar-nominated star is now in final negotiations to join Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, according to Deadline.

If the deal closes, she would star alongside Robert Pattinson, who is returning as Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated sequel.

DC Studios has not commented on the talks.

Johansson has been aligning her schedule for 2026, recently securing a leading role in a new Exorcist film with Blumhouse and director Mike Flanagan.

Insiders say her team has already sorted out how she’ll tackle both projects without conflict.

As for what character Johansson might take on in The Batman Part II, that remains tightly under wraps, plot details are being guarded “harder than Bruce Wayne’s Batcave,” as Deadline put it.

Production is expected to begin this spring, with the film slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Reeves’ first installment, released in 2022, marked a major theatrical comeback for Warner Bros. after the pandemic-era hybrid release strategy.

With Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz leading the cast, The Batman earned an impressive $369.3 million domestically and $772 million worldwide.

If Johansson officially joins the franchise, she would become one of the biggest new additions to Reeves’ darker and more grounded vision of Gotham, and fans are already buzzing over who she could be stepping into the shadows to play.