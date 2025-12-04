How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce escaped scrutiny during early romance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance flew to New Heights during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce immediately got into their getaway car during her short break from Eras Tour, in 2024, and flew for their romantic vacation to Italy.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, had a secret vacation in Lake Como, Italy, where they made lovely memories without being bombarded by paparazzi.

The NFL star gave a glimpse into that Italian holiday two years later, during his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

“Oh, yeah, me and Tay danced around Lake Como for a little while, man. I loved it out there,” Travis told Jason and their guest, George Clooney, about the Mary 2024 trip.

The Grotesquerie star joked that the Italians around the area “love to point [Clooney's house] out whenever you’re on the lake,” to which Clooney responded, “I’m part of the tour.”

Gushing about his trip with The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker, Travis said, “Every morning, I was throwing my shoes on running up and down to the water. We had gloomy days. We had beautiful days, and every single day was just a new epic realization of what's really around the world. And I had never even imagined that place, you know, in my dreams.”

The newly engaged athlete went on to share that his trip with Taylor was the first time he went to Italy. However, he came back a big fan of the place.

Singing praises of the vacation site, the footballer said, “It is such a cool place. I recommend that place for everybody.”

Travis and the Grammy winner have been together for two and a half years, and they have already travelled all across the world, including trips to Singapore, Australia, and the U.K. for Taylor’s Eras Tour.