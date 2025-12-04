Daniel Radcliffe gives rare insight into bond with 'Harry Potter' costar

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton made first public appearance together after years

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited after a decade, but on Broadway and not Hogwarts this time.

The Harry Potter star, 36, spoke about his bond with Felton after he came out to support the White Other star, 38, on his Broadway debut for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Radcliffe, who has appeared on stage several times, shared that he couldn’t meet Felton ahead of the show, but he did send him a voice note giving his advice.

“The only thing I said to him — because it’s a thing we don’t have in the U.K., so I was not sure if he was going to have experienced it — is entrance applause. I was like, ‘They are going to go insane when you get out on that stage for the first time,’” the Kill Your Darlings actor told Us Weekly.

Radcliffe went on to share that the costars, who started working together on the first Harry Potter movie 25 years ago, noted that they hadn’t been able to meet up for a while but the Broadway stint gave them a chance to reconnect.

Harry Potter fans, or Potterheads were extremely excited to see the actors, who played the titular protagonist and Draco Malfoy in the movies, together again.