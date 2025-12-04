Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's marriage still has the ‘spark'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'are pretty good'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be surrounded by breakup rumours, but insiders say their marriage is far from falling apart.

A source told the Daily Mail that the couple is “like every other couple” as they move through married life, and pointed out that their strong physical chemistry is still a major source of connection.

“Things are pretty good with them, certainly not as dire as the rumours,” the insider shared, noting that their “off-the-charts” romantic spark is “keeping the spark going.”

Their attraction, according to the source, is “as good now as it was when they first started dating 10 years ago.”

The pair has had “a few bumps in the road,” but those close to them say their busy work schedules are the real challenge.

They’re now making sure to be more intentional about spending quality time together and staying connected, even when their careers keep them apart.

Breakup talk escalated earlier this year after they skipped public events together, including the CMA Awards, despite Shelton’s nomination.

However, Stefani addressed the speculation with a bold fashion statement at the New York premiere of Oh. What. Fun, where she proudly showed off her engagement and wedding rings along with the emerald and diamond ring Shelton gifted her for Valentine’s Day.

She also shared a sweet moment in November on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Shelton kissing her cheek.

And when rumours continued to swirl, Shelton’s rep told Page Six the speculation was “a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot seven years later in Oklahoma.

While they navigate their busy lives and the attention that comes with being a high-profile couple, insiders say the spark that brought them together is still very much alive.