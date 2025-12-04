Leonardo DiCaprio says bringing audiences to cinema is getting 'challenging'

Leonardo DiCaprio shares his fears of regarding the future of cinemas

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared his fears regarding the future of cinema in Hollywood.

The Titanic star believes that the streaming services has affected the film industry as cinemas are getting less audience.

He added, "This year seems like one of the most lightning-rod moments in cinema history.”

According to DiCaprio bringing viewers to movie theatres is becoming more and more challenging day by day.

He explained Deadline, "We’re up against it — the future of the cinematic experience — more than ever, I feel. Getting people to come to the theatres seems like more and more of a challenge.”

The Inception star says that it is not impossible though as he quoted example from the year Barbie and Oppenheimer were released.

But he thinks that “it certainly seems more and more like the theatrical experience is becoming more and more minimized for original material and completely new, out-of-the-box storytelling.”

“And that’s possibly going to be subjugated to streamers now. Whereas the theatrical experience may be for the newer technological wonders that people want to experience in the theatre”, he continued.

Leonardo recently starred in film One Battle After Another, which was largely praised all over Hollywood.

Not just fans and critics, but multiple film stars also praised the craft and performance of the actor.