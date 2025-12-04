 
Cynthia Erivo lands in controversy after memoir release amid 'Wicked' promo

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Cynthia Erivo’s new memoir, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much, has landed in hot waters just after its recent release.

The 38-year-old actress and songstress was accused of copying down her Wicked costar Ariana Grande’s words in her book with no mention or credit to the 7 Rings hitmaker.

Social media users slammed Erivo for using Grande’s words without acknowledgement after The Washington Post reported the incident.

However, the Harriet star’s publisher, Flatiron Books, addressed the controversy and made a public statement, claiming that one of the introductory chapters was “inadvertently” skipped in the printing process and it allegedly included the attribution of those words to Grande.

The passage which stood out for its uncanny resemblance to the Side to Side songstress’ interview, read. “I’ve been a specimen in a petri dish since I was a teenager. I’ve heard it all, every version of what’s wrong with me. And when I fix it, then it’s wrong for different reasons. Maybe you’ve felt the same?"

Grande, in her interview spoke the words, “I've been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons."

The publisher’s statement assured the outlet that they promptly updated the book and only the corrected version will be printed from hereon.

Grande, or Erivo themselves have not commented on the matter. 

