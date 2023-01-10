 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles mobilizes lawyers to counter Prince Harry’s claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

King Charles mobilizes lawyers to counter Prince Harry’s claims

King Charles and the royal family have mobilized their lawyers to counter Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's claims in interview with the Good Morning America.

The claim has been made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie.

The royal author and expert, quoting GMA host Michael Strahan, tweeted “As @GMA’s interview with Prince Harry was airing, palace lawyers reached out to the network saying that in order to provide any comment they would need a copy of the full interview (rather than lines to respond to) — a practice ABC News does not follow.”

Scobie also shared Michael Strahan’s statement which says, “We received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace this morning, while we were on the air, saying that the Palace needed to 'consider exactly what is said in the interview, in the context in which it appears' and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview, which we do not do as a news organization, as a matter of our policy."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘secret son’ takes a fresh move to prove his claims

King Charles ‘secret son’ takes a fresh move to prove his claims
Young Thug gang conspiracy trial: Jury selection begins

Young Thug gang conspiracy trial: Jury selection begins
Anna Kendrick shares she was going to start a family with ‘toxic’ ex

Anna Kendrick shares she was going to start a family with ‘toxic’ ex
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking news ahead of ‘Spare’ release

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking news ahead of ‘Spare’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to evacuate Montecito home 'NOW' as floods hit area
Prince Harry magic mushrooms, drugs have no 'therapeutic value': Expert

Prince Harry magic mushrooms, drugs have no 'therapeutic value': Expert
Meghan Markle 'Suits' writers were 'frustrated' as Palace constantly 'changed lines'

Meghan Markle 'Suits' writers were 'frustrated' as Palace constantly 'changed lines'
Meghan Markle 'sobbed on floor' when Kate asked for Charlotte dress 'remake'

Meghan Markle 'sobbed on floor' when Kate asked for Charlotte dress 'remake'
Prince Harry got ‘high’ on ‘laughing gas’ as Meghan Markle went into labour

Prince Harry got ‘high’ on ‘laughing gas’ as Meghan Markle went into labour
King Charles cut off Prince Harry ‘real father’ from his wedding

King Charles cut off Prince Harry ‘real father’ from his wedding
Prince Harry says William used tear-jerking Diana code-word in ‘extreme’ fight

Prince Harry says William used tear-jerking Diana code-word in ‘extreme’ fight
Prince Harry believed Diana would ‘reappear’ after ‘faking’ her death

Prince Harry believed Diana would ‘reappear’ after ‘faking’ her death