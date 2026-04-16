‘Tyrant': A culinary thriller with explosive star power

Demi Moore is continuing her remarkable career resurgence, signing on for the new culinary thriller Tyrant alongside Charlize Theron and Julia Garner.

Variety broke the news exclusively, reporting that Moore has accepted a key role in the high-stakes film set within New York City's elite fine dining scene.

David Weil, known for Amazon series Hunters and Invasion, will write and direct, working from a script he developed with Cody Behan.

Production is expected to begin within weeks in Los Angeles, having secured a California Film Tax Credit.

The film will be produced by Theron alongside her Secret Menu partners Beth Kono and A.J. Dix, as well as The Picture Company's Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona.

Weil produces with partner Natalie Laine Williams, with Stan Wlodkowski serving as executive producer.

Moore arrives at this project on the back of one of the strongest periods of her career.

Her performance in The Substance, in which she played a fading star who takes a mysterious drug to reclaim her youth, earned her a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, as well as an Oscar nomination.

She will next be seen in Boots Riley's I Love Boosters in late May, and currently stars in the top-rated Taylor Sheridan series Landman.