Nikki Glaser gears up to play special role at TIME100 Gala after huge honour

Nikki Glaser will be honouring Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson, Luke Combs and more

Nikki Glaser will be doing the honours of hosting the TIME100 Gala this year which will pay tribute to herself, Dakota Johnson, Luke Combs, Coco Jones, Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, and Jennie.

The 41-year-old comedian and host will take the stage in New York City on Thursday, April 23. The ceremony will be livestreamed for the first time this year.

In the announcement on the website, Chris Rock paid tribute to Glaser, commending her qualities as a host and comedian, and also “beyond” that.

For the Materialists actress, her friend Taylor Swift penned down a sweet note, writing, "The name Dakota Johnson has become synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers," adding that Johnson is "one of the most empathetic people I've ever known."

Praising Hudson, Mindy Kaling wrote, she "makes being the coolest girl in the room feel effortless," while Ed Sheeran wrote that Combs "has talent just spilling out of him."

As for Saldana, James Cameron wrote, "To those close to her, she is the most gracious, loyal, loving, and fiercely protective mother, wife, friend, and all-around incredible human being we know."

Honouring Jennie, Gracie Abrams wrote, "The magic at her core...is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway," adding, "the type of person who will grab both your hands and squeeze them."

Jaylen Barron applauded his best friend Jones, who he grew up with on Disney’s Good Luck Charlie "Everything she does is a masterpiece," he wrote, adding that she "knows exactly who she is, and has never been afraid to be her full self."

The red carpet ahead of the event will be hosted by Terrence J and Traitors star Maura Higgins, which will be livestreamed on all of TIME’s social media platforms.