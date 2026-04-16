Anne Hathaway credits Beyoncé for preparing her for ‘Mother Mary' film

Anne Hathaway has revealed that studying Beyoncé was the secret to finding her inner pop star for her upcoming film Mother Mary.

During a Q&A at a soundtrack listening event in New York this Tuesday, the Oscar winner explained that listening to the song American Requiem on repeat finally allowed her to "crack" the role of a fictional, world-famous singer.

Hathaway admitted that while she grew up surrounded by musical theatre influences, transitioning into a contemporary pop style was like learning a whole new language, and it took her nearly two years to feel comfortable with the different vocal techniques.

In the film, which is being released this Friday, Hathaway plays the titular character, a traumatised performer inspired by icons like Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Despite her previous singing experience in films like Les Misérables, she told the audience that she never really rated herself as a "real" singer because she couldn't perform the vocal runs of legends like Whitney Houston.

She confessed that for a long time, she found pop music’s specific phrasing and sense of "cool" quite baffling, jokingly noting that while musical theatre is wonderful, it isn't exactly known for its "swag."

It was ultimately Beyoncé's craftsmanship on her recent work that provided the breakthrough Hathaway needed.

The actress spoke with genuine awe about the musicianship and stillness found in American Requiem, noting how she studied the superstar's phrasing and present vocal style to understand how to move away from her own theatre background.

She shared that Beyoncé's ability to be a powerful vocalist while maintaining a sense of stillness helped her realise that her own "sweet, still voice" could actually work for a contemporary pop role.

The film's release marks a bold departure for Hathaway, who spent years studying other artists to ensure her performance didn't feel like a caricature.

By focusing on the history and technique of modern legends, she found a way to ground her fictional character in reality.

As fans prepare to see her take on the stage this weekend, it’s clear that the influence of Queen Bey was the essential ingredient in helping Hathaway find the confidence to step into the spotlight as a bona fide pop icon.