'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' forced to halt filming for season 2: Report

Historic and unprecedented rains cause a major disruption in 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2

Production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has hit an unexpected snag.

Season 2 of the hit HBO series was forced to relocate filming after historic rainfall in Gran Canaria disrupted plans, according to Winter Is Coming.

Filming had already kicked off months ago in Belfast, Ireland, before the highly successful first season was even released. For season 2, the show had shifted to Spain to better capture the dry, desert-like setting of Dorne — a key location in the upcoming storyline.

But unseasonal storms, reportedly the heaviest in 15 years, derailed production, prompting the team to move again to a drier part of the region. It remains unclear whether the setback will delay the show’s expected 2027 release.

Story-wise, the new season picks up after the Season 1 finale, with Dunk and Egg — played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell — heading toward Dorne. Meanwhile, Sam Spruell’s Maekar is on a mission to track down Egg, teasing deeper ties to the Targaryen storyline.

The next chapter will adapt The Sworn Sword, the second Dunk & Egg novella by George R. R. Martin, and is expected to run for six episodes, much like its debut season.

There’s also buzz around a possible title change to “A Knight of Nine Kingdoms” after it was introduced in the season 1 finale, though nothing has been confirmed. Casting details also remain tightly under wraps, with only Claffey and Ansell officially confirmed to return.

For now, fans will have to wait as production weathers this latest disruption.