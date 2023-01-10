 
Johnny Lever talks about his work in industry over the years: 'Heroes would feel threatened'

Johnny Lever sheds light on why he doesn't get much work anymore 

Johnny Lever has made his name through comedy over the ages. Films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others lightened up because of his humorous presence. Recently, the veteran comedian has opened up about how there is a major decline in work opportunities for him.

In an interview with ETimes, he revealed why he doesn’t get much work anymore. He said, "Sometimes, the heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited. They used to watch how the audience would react to my scenes, and feel insecure. They started asking writers to come up with comedy scenes for them, as well. The writers would start distributing comedy scenes. And my roles became smaller and smaller, which is what you’re seeing now. Comedy is gone.”

He also added that comedy as a genre was given much more respect back when he used to work. He used to perform as a stand-up comedian before he got his big break in films. He has won several awards over the years for his remarkable performances in multiple films. 

