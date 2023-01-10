 
Simon Cowell ex Sinitta reacts to his death rumours: ‘It freaked me out’

Simon Cowell’s ex-girlfriend and pal Sinitta was left devastated over fake messages that the music mogul has passed away.

The Toy Boy singer, who dated the reality TV judge on and off from 1983 to 2003, was horrified after she received tons of messages regarding Cowell's death.

"There is a terrible prank that Simon Cowell has died,” the Celebs Go Dating star wrote on social media as per The Sun.

"It freaked me out last night when people started messaging me!” she added. Simon is NOT dead People. Very much Alive and Well.”

"Thank God I have a great sense if humour but you really scared me,” she added.

This comes after Sinitta confessed that she saw a future with Cowell until he had a son with now-fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The singer dished on how she thought there was an “unspoken understanding” between her and Cowell that they would rekindle their romance.

Speaking to Daily Mail, she said "It was about 10 years ago and yeah, I was still wanting to be with him then, yes. So that was upsetting and… unrequited love but I'm not gonna kill myself over it.”

“It was kind of on and off, on and off, so there was kind of an unspoken understanding that was obviously a misunderstanding on my part but it's ok,” she added.

