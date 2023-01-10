 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry, who's making buzz in media for his persistent attack against the royal family, has also showed no mercy to late mother' former butler, describing how Paul Burrell's 'tell-all' Diana book made his 'blood boil'. 

The Duke of Sussex alleged Burrell of "milking her death for money" when he penned a Royal Duty in 2003, adding that it "made my blood boil".

Meghan's hubby, who does not seem to care anyone for expressing his thoughts and the truth of his mind, details how he received a package of "royal memos" from the palace about the book while working as a farmhand in Australia at the age of 19. 

Harry, who does not name Burrell, writes: "Mummy's former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing," he said. "It was merely one man's self-justifying, self-centring version of events. My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this. "He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil."

A statement was issued at the time by the brothers from Clarence House accusing Mr Burrell of "a cold and overt betrayal". In response, Mr Burrell welcomed the suggestion of meeting with the princes to justify his book and tell them about parts of their mother's life they had not witnessed, adding: "I'd love to give them a piece of my mind".

