 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham recalls making blunder at Spice Girls audition

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Victoria Beckham recalls making blunder at Spice Girls audition
Victoria Beckham recalls making blunder at Spice Girls audition 

Victoria Beckham revealed she was sure she won’t be selected for Spice Girls after she chose a “theatrical” song to perform during auditions.

In an interview on Armchair Expert podcast, the singer-turned-fashion-designer recalled how she sang a song from Cabaret while everybody else chose a Madonna’s track to perform

“Everybody was singing Madonna or pop songs. I came from a musical theatre background and stood up and sang a song from Cabaret,” wife of football legend David Beckham said.

“I sang Mein Herr, so while everybody else was singing Madonna, I was singing Mein Herr. It was so theatrical and so wrong for what it was.”

“It obviously got their attention because they saw something in me; God knows what it was,” she added. “I look back at those early videos and I'm like, wow, what did they see because I was pretty average.”

She went on to detail how the group came together while adding how all the Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Mel C, were very different from each other but managed to work together well.

“Even though we were put together, nobody put those characters on us so I always looked that way,” Victoria said.

“I was the one that was always in the little black dress and the brown bob. Emma, when I first met her she had little blonde pigtails and a little white dress on, so we were all the characters.

“We just worked together individually, we may have been a bit misfitty but together we work well,” she noted.

More From Entertainment:

BIGBANG's Taeyang, BTS' Jimin upcoming collab single 'VIBE' trailer out now: Video

BIGBANG's Taeyang, BTS' Jimin upcoming collab single 'VIBE' trailer out now: Video
Madonna enjoys horse-riding 15 years after breaking her bones in nasty fall

Madonna enjoys horse-riding 15 years after breaking her bones in nasty fall
‘What on earth will be left for Prince Harry to salvage’? experts lash out

‘What on earth will be left for Prince Harry to salvage’? experts lash out
BTS' RM takes over billboard chart with record-breaking achievement: Find out

BTS' RM takes over billboard chart with record-breaking achievement: Find out
Prince Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible

Prince Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible
Jerrod Carmichael takes a dig at Tom Cruise, Will Smith at 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael takes a dig at Tom Cruise, Will Smith at 2023 Golden Globes
BLACKPINK sets to headline 2023's Coachella: Report

BLACKPINK sets to headline 2023's Coachella: Report
Kardashians ripped for ‘paying’ for their ‘fake lips’ before Golden Globes Awards

Kardashians ripped for ‘paying’ for their ‘fake lips’ before Golden Globes Awards
Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with Tristan Thompson
Austin Butler wins first Golden Globe Award, tells Brad Pitt 'love you'

Austin Butler wins first Golden Globe Award, tells Brad Pitt 'love you'