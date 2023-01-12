Priyanka Chopra slays in sparkling golden dress in London

 
Priyanka Chopra is currently in London to promote a beauty brand
Priyanka Chopra golden shining skin tight outfit look sets fire on internet; fans are calling her ‘desi Cleopatra’.

Chopra is currently in London promoting a beauty brand. The actress donned down the perfect outfit for the night. She opted for a golden strapless dress with a thigh slit and matching golden heels. She let her hair open and wore a red lipstick.

PC has always been admired for her fashion statement whether she is walking down a red carpet or having a meet and greet with fans or attending any launch events.

The recent look has also left fans stunned. Many of her admirers came forward to appreciate her beauty. One of them wrote: “Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight.”

Another fan wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile.” Meanwhile, one of her fans called her a desi Cleopatra, “Our desi Cleopatra, commented one fan, reports HindustanTimes.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to feature in web-series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Furthermore, she will be featuring in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

