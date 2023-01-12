'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson

FileFootage

Matt Reeves shares an update on the production of The Batman 2. The sequel is gearing up to bring back Robert Pattinson.



In March 2022, The Batman was released in theatres having Robert Pattinson playing the lead Bruce Wayne, the movie was able to garner rave reviews and a sizable earning at the box office.

Shortly after its release, Warner Bros dropped green signals regarding the sequel film The Batman 2 with Reeves and Pattinson returning.

However, this was announced before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the rebranded DC Studios as the new bosses.

Though the recent reports have claimed The Batman 2 is safe despite the shakeup.

During a recent interview with Collider, Reeves has shared a positive update on The Batman 2 amidst all the DC uncertainty.

When asked about the work in progress on his upcoming projects this year, Reeves played coy before revealing that he is "deep" in development on The Batman 2 with Mattson Tomlin, who also contributed to the script on the movie but was not given credit at that time.

Peter Craig was the director’s only credited co-writer on The Batman, though his name was not mentioned.

“I'm not going to answer that question, but we are working on a movie. I'll put it to you that way. We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing.” Reeve’s told.