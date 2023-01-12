 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles decides to put bridle on Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

King Charles has reportedly decided to use his power to put a bridle on his younger son Prince Harry as the Duke has allegedly crossed the limit. 

The Briton's new monarch appeared 'furious' over Harry's insulting comments and 'derogatory' nicknames for royal aides, according to a royal expert.

Meghan Markle's hubby refers to three “courtiers” as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing: "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."

Royal expert Robert Jobson, said that anyone with a “semblance” of knowledge about the workings of the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting” comments are about.

However, an insider has claimed that King Charles has evolved a strategy to put a bridle on Harry who has crossed all the limit in rage.  

 Prince Harry's book, Spare, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of more than 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool
Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell
Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain