Were Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ever more than friends?

Ana de Armas enjoys Tom Cruise's friendship

October 21, 2025

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas still close friends
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas still close friends

While Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas never really confirmed their romance, the duo have reportedly broken up.

Amid reports of their breakup, insiders recently revealed that the actress and the actor remain close friends.

The source told People Magazine that Cruise is a "dear friend and mentor" to Armas. They noted that she "very much enjoys spending time with him."

Adding, "She's single, though, and has been for a while."

Moreover, Armas and Cruise are said to be looking forward to their upcoming movie project. "She stays in touch with Tom and they still have an upcoming movie project that she's looking forward to."

Rumours of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise dating began in July. The source at the time revealed, "They've become incredibly close, and Tom continues to be a huge support, both personally and professionally."

On the professional front, the duo are starring together in a movie titled Deeper. However, the details of the project and its filming date have not been revealed.

