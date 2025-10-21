 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rekindle romance with a twist?

The 'Mission Impossible' star is 'finally trying to have fun in his old age'

October 21, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas reportedly reconciled their romance but no strings are attached this time.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, Tom and Ana agreed to "reposition" their bond to "friends with benefits" while they work together on the upcoming action-packed film, Deeper.

Sources told the outlet that they ended their serious relationship after the "spark had gone," and later rekindled on casual terms.

"Tom and Ana have really enjoyed working together again," an insider close to the pair claimed. "The time apart seems to have done them good – they're in sync professionally and comfortable around each other in a way that comes from shared history. They have basically now agreed to be friends with benefits."

"There’s no tension between them, just mutual respect. They've found a better balance this time, and Tom doesn't think what his Scientology colleagues think. He is finally trying to have fun in his old age," they added.

This came amid reports that the pair had broken after dating for nine months.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Ana never publicly confirmed their relationship.

The pair was first romantically linked in February and also spotted spending summer together this year. And they spent quality time together in Vermont back in July, via People.

A source told the publisher amid reports of their split recently that Tom is a "dear friend and mentor" to her, and she "very much enjoys spending time with him."

They added: "She's single, though, and has been for a while. She stays in touch with Tom and they still have an upcoming movie project that she's looking forward to."

