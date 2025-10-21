Ryan Seacrest sets new rule on 'Wheel of Fortune' after Derek Hough's stunt

Ryan Seacrest says Derek Hough nearly broke wheel of fortune

Ryan Seacrest is keeping a closer eye on the Wheel of Fortune set after Derek Hough’s recent appearance.

In a new interview with USA Today, the 50-year-old host revealed that Hough, 40, nearly broke the iconic wheel as he got a little too enthusiastic while filming the September 26 episode and climbed onto the wheel.

“In the commercial break, Derek was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament,” Seacrest said of the Dancing with the Stars judge, who had appeared alongside Bruno Tonioli and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

“We did say, ‘Please don’t do that. That would break it — and there’s only one of those wheels.’” To prevent future mishaps, Seacrest jokingly established a new rule: no standing on the wheel.

The host noted that he reminded the visiting DWTS cast to “stick to the ledge,” and Hough followed the advice later when he leapt onto the podium instead.

“They’re very physical, and that makes for fun,” Seacrest added. Hough still won $63,350 for the charity Feeding America that day.

Seacrest, who’s juggling his new hosting gig with his long-running radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, admitted last month that despite his packed schedule, he does get plenty of rest.

“I do sleep,” he told People Magazine. “I go to bed immediately and get a good night’s sleep. But it’s pretty jam-packed in between the sleeps.” He added that his secret is traveling with his own “special pillow” that helps him nod off anywhere.