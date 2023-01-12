Emily Ratajkowski spotted with a mystery man at Knicks game after 'dating' Eric Andre

 
Emily Ratajkowski was recently snapped chatting to a mystery man at kicks game.

On Wednesday, January 11, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted at Madison Square Garden at a Knicks game, having a friendly conversation with an unknown man.

According to Daily Mail, the pair talked animatedly together in the VIP courtside seats at they watched the basketball game.

The 31 year old model turned up in a no-makeup and casual look, dressed in a white strapless crop top with a black and white oversized jacked over it and green cargo pants.

The mother-of-one finished off her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pair of silver large hoop earrings.

Ratajkowski shared a few of her pictures later the day on her Instagram.

