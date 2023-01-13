 
Shakira sparks backlash after dissing Gerard Pique's new flame in song

Shakira landed in trouble after she lashed out at her former boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia Marti in her latest track Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53.

In the song, the Waka Waka hitmaker seemingly referred to the 23-year-old PR student while shading Pique as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

The song sparked a debate online as social media users accused her of “internalised misogyny” while others supported her for doing what all male singers do in their tracks.

“The new Shakira song screams internalised misogyny and a bitter divorcee. let it go woman,” one user wrote as per Daily Mail while one commented, “Really, Shakira? #misogyny.”

“Shakira objectifies and objectifies herself by denigrating her ex's new partner under the phrase 'change a Rolex for a Casio'. We are humans not objects,” another penned.

“There is nothing empowering in being mean to another woman. You have to know how to leave,” the tweet added.

One user extended support to Marti, saying, “A woman who has the right to be with whoever she wants because people don't belong to anyone.”

However, fans of the singer quickly jumped to defend her as one wrote, “What is happening with Session 53 of Bzrp and Shakira only shows that there is still a level of misogyny, of those who prefer that a woman carry out her process in silence and without bothering anyone.”

